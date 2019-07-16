Ex-South Africa star Marc Batchelor shot dead in Johannesburg

Former Bafana Bafana forward Marc Batchelor has been shot and killed in a hit and run attack by two men on a motorbike near his home in Johannesburg on Monday.

The loveable guy could boast of being amongst very few players who played played for all 3 Soweto giant clubs in his days as a player may have been targeted and killed.

Police Col Lungelo Dlamini told local media that two men on a motorcycle shot Batchelor while he was heading into his premises at Olivedale after 6pm”.

“He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene. The motive of the attack is been investigated at this stage as nothing was taken. No suspects have been identified.”

There were 5 bullet holds in his car as a result of the attack, unfortunately the incident took away the life of a legend again.

The local police have told the media that they have begun investigation in an attempt to track down the killers.

He played for Kaizer Cheifs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows.