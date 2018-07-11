EXCLUSIVE: Aduana Stars to appoint Kenichi Yatsuhashi as coach after sacking Yusif Abubakar

Aduana Stars are set to appoint Japanese-American Kenichi Yatsuhashi as new manager after parting ways with Yusif Abubakar, Ghanasoccernet can exclusively report.

Kenichi, we understand is on his way to Dormaa to sign the contract and will be unveiled by close of today. The former Hearts of Oak coach is without a job after mutually ending his stay with Inter Allies last month.

Aduana Stars has fired coach Yusif Abubakar, less than nine months after he guided the club to clinch their second Ghana Premier League title.

GHANAsoccernet.com broke the news last month that coach Abubakar has been shown the exit door following the side’s unconvincing start to the Zylofon Cash Premier League, and are set to appoint former Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal.

The Ghana Premier League champions have continued their abysmal performance in their Africa campaign, having picked just a point in two games - leaving them at the foot of the table.

The club swiftly refuted the reports and backed the coach to extricate their ailing campaign.

However, reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com today indicate that the club has mutually severed ties with coach as they aim to get their season back on track.

He left the side in 14th place with just 14 points, with three outstanding games before the league went on recess.