EXCLUSIVE: Deportivo Linaraes players ditch Ghana goalie Razak Brimah in latest photo after gay gesture video

Deportivo Linaraes players avoided Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah in a group photo after a gay gesture video sparked controversy last week, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 32-year-old grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was seen rubbing his pelvis on the butt of one of his team mates who was standing in front of him.

The video, which was posted on the club's official Twitter handle, sparked outrage with severalfans calling for him to be investigated.

Though it was thought to be a joke, users of the social networking site did not take kindly to the volatile gesture.

At the end of a training session this week, players of the Spanish third division side left him alone during a photo session.