EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei joins French outfit FC Lorient

French Ligue 1 outfit Lorient FC have reached a full agreement to acquire the services of Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei from Hammarby IF, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 20-year-old versatile guardsman is set to join Lorient on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.

Adjei has agreed to personal terms and is currently in the club's offices in France to put pen to paper after successfully passing his medical examination.

A grapevine source has confirmed to GHANASoccernet that Les Merlus will cover the entirety of the player’s salary.

Lorient, who are currently struggling in the French Ligue 1 standings, will have to sign the player to a three-and-a-half year contract should they remain in the top league.

The Stade du Moustoir outfit have stolen a match on several European clubs including Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers FC.

Queens Park Rangers gaffer Marti Cifuentes made a move to re-unite with Adjei but the player was keen on joining the struggling French side.

Adjei’s talent was originally recognized by the Spanish coach when he came to Hammarby on loan two seasons prior.

His superlative displays for the Bajens earned him recognition, with 21 appearances and a goal to his name in the Swedish league last term.

Adjei started playing youth football with local club Danbort FC at the age of 13, based in Accra who competed in Division One League - the country’s second tier.

He was loaned out to Hammarby TFF, the development squad of Hammarby that competes in the third division of Swedish football, after being promoted to their first team.

He has a total of six caps for the under-20 and under-23 teams of Ghana.

At the age of just 16, he was called up to the under-20 squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he served as vice captain of Ghana's under-17 team.