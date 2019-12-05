EXCLUSIVE: Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah set to terminate contract with Turkish side Kayserispor over unpaid wages

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is set to cancel his contract with Turkish side Kayserispor over unpaid wages, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old will part ways with the club after growing frustrated over the lack of financial entitlement.

The Ghanaian joined Kayserispor on a three-year deal in May this year but the financial situation of the club has muddied waters.

Mensah has been linked with a move to giants Fenerbahce while Galatasaray are believed to be lurking as well.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder scored three goals in 21 appearances for the side last season.

He joined Atletico Madrid from Getafe prior to the start of the 2016/17 season but failed to break into the squad which saw him return to his former Club Vitória Guimarães on loan before extending his loan spell to Turkish Club Kasimpasa.