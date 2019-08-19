EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian striker Amadu Latif ends his contract with Albanian side KF Teuta

Ghanaian forward Latif Amadu has left Albania side KF Teuta, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Amadu joined the Durrës-based outfit from Belarusian side Dinamo Brest last summer.

The former Berekum Chelsea poacher was however reported to be angling for a move away from the club after he was relegated to the bench following reports of interests from some Belarusian clubs.

Information gathered by GHANASoccernet.com suggest that the 25-year-old has finally been granted his wish after terminating his contract with the club.

He netted 9 goals in 25 games for the club last term,