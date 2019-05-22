EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Eric Ocansey emerges as KV Krotrijk target

Ghanaian winger Eric Ocansey has emerged as a transfer target for Belgian side KV Kortrijk in the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The versatile KAS Eupen star is wanted to bolster Kortrijk's wide options as they bid to improve upon their last term's 8th place finish.

Ocansey has been one of the most consistent performers for KAS Eupen since joining in 2015.

The 21-year-old exhibited his versatility for Claude Makelele's side after excelling as a make-shift right-back in several games.

Reports reaching GHANASoccerenet.com suggest that the Tema-born attacker is on KV Kortrijk's radar and might command a fee of €9 million.

Despite having a contract with the Kehrweg Stadium outfit until 2020, KV Kortrijk are willing to begin talks.

He churned out 31 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals.