EXCLUSIVE: Malaysian side PKNP axe midfielder Thomas Abbey due to long-term injury

Midfielder Thomas Abbey has been released by Malaysian top-flight side PKNP after sustaining a long-term injury, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Hearts of Oak captain is set for a lengthy eight- week spell on the sidelines after fracturing his metatarsal two weeks ago.

His absence could affect PKNP's performance in the Malaysian top-flight.

The Perak-based club have decided to axe Abbey from the squad and are expected to announce a new signing – Brazilian Ramon – as a replacement.

''Abbey did well with the team before the injury. He might only be back in the team for the Malaysia Cup but we need to escape relegation to qualify for the Malaysia Cup,'' said Abu Bakar.

''We have no choice because we need all our players to be fit if we want to stay in the Super League next season.

''Our target this season is to remain in the Super League after making our debut last season. Being without a key player for eight weeks will be difficult for a small team like us.''

PKNP are currently ninth in the 12-team standings with 12 points and are one point away from the relegation zone.