Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer and Emanuele Cicerelli have been offered a contract extension by Serie B side Salerniatana to 2021.

The Serie B side have tied him the Ghanaian down to wade off interests from other clubs interested in signing him.

The club is looking to renew players contract that expires next year summer with Odjer among the list of eight players to have their contracts renewed.

The former Tema Youth has played 10 matches this season for Salernitana in the Serie B.