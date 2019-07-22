EXCLUSIVE: Nasiru Mohammed signs for Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia in € 3m deal

Ghanaian striker Nasiru Mohammed has signed for Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old will be leaving Swedish side BK Häcken where he has spent eight seasons as a regular fixture.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Levski Sofia paid three million plus add-ons for the services of the lethal goal scorer.

This term, Mohammed has scored one goal in nine league appearances in the Allsvenskan.

Levski Sofia are in the next stage of the Europa League and will play Cypriot side Larnaca in the second qualifying round.