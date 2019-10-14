EXCLUSIVE: Striker Richmond Adongo signs for Ethiopian top-flight side Dire Dawa City FC

Ghanaian striker Richmond Adongo has joined Ethiopian Premier League side Dire Dawa City FC on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old completed his move on Monday after putting pen-to-paper to a one year deal.

Adongo became a free player after terminating his contract with Welwalo Adigrat University FC also in Ethiopia.

The contract was due to expire in January.

Adongo has had stints with Liberty Professionals, Amidaus Professionals and Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

The Unistar Academy graduate has also played for Saham Club in Oman and Buildcon FC in Zambia.

By Nuhu Adams