FA Cup: Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic names squad to face Dreams FC 

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has named a strong squad to face Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 fixture to played on Sunday.

The Phobians are hoping to defend the FA Cup title they won last season in this round of 32 fixture which comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah is still missing from the squad in this Cup competition as Richmond Ayi gets to keep his place in post.

Defender Zakaria Yakubu returns to the match-day squad after missing the last game against FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League due to suspension.

Hearts of Oak will be without dependable defender Caleb Amankwah and youngster Gideon Asante who have been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Below is the Hearts of Oak 17-man squad for Dreams FC game

GOALKEEPERS

Richmond Ayi

Eric Ofori Antwi

DEFENDERS

Samuel Inkoom

Rashid Okine

Zakaria Yakubu

Robert Addo Sowah

Hamzah Mohammed

MIDFIELDERS

Glid Jeordon Otanga

Salifu Ibrahim

Esso Eric

Linda Mtange Don

Yaw Amankwah Baafi

STRIKERS

Benjamin Yorke

Kwadwo Obeng Jr

Yassan Ouatching

Enoch Asubonteng

Clinton Appiah