FA Cup: Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic names squad to face Dreams FC 

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has named a strong squad to face Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 fixture to played on Sunday.
The Phobians are hoping to defend the FA Cup title they won last season in this round of 32 fixture which comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Goalkeeper Richard Attah is still missing from the squad in this Cup competition as Richmond Ayi gets to keep his place in post.
Defender Zakaria Yakubu returns to the match-day squad after missing the last game against FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League due to suspension.
Hearts of Oak will be without dependable defender Caleb Amankwah and youngster Gideon Asante who have been ruled out of the game due to injuries.
Below is the Hearts of Oak 17-man squad for Dreams FC game
GOALKEEPERS
Richmond Ayi
Eric Ofori Antwi
DEFENDERS
Samuel Inkoom
Rashid Okine
Zakaria Yakubu
Robert Addo Sowah
Hamzah Mohammed
MIDFIELDERS
Glid Jeordon Otanga
Salifu Ibrahim
Esso Eric
Linda Mtange Don
Yaw Amankwah Baafi
STRIKERS
Benjamin Yorke
Kwadwo Obeng Jr
Yassan Ouatching
Enoch Asubonteng
Clinton Appiah