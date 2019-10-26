'Fatigued' Alhaji Grusah cries out for BUYER for King Faisal FC but wants club name maintained

King Faisal owner Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah has announced he is fatigued and want a buyer for his cherished club.

Grusah admits the running of the club is having a toll on his finance and after years of deliberations, he has finally decided to let go.

But the veteran administrator wants the name of the club maintained and never changed to honour him.

''We are considering relocating the club from Kumasi. We can't continuously play in Kumasi whiles we gross GHC6 from our games,'' Grusah told Kumasi FM.

''I was born and bred in Kumasi but the people of Kumasi have neglected King Faisal even in our prime days.

''I'm ready to release King Faisal outright to any investor but my only plea to any potential buyer will be that he shouldn't rename the club just in honouring me.

''I'm appealing to everyone who's interested. I want to be part of the club as far as I'm alive.''

King Faisal have regained their Ghana Premier League status after Congress of the Ghana Football Association re-admitted them for the 2019/20 season.