FC Dallas newboy Edwin Gyasi tastes defeat on MLS debut

FC Dallas Winger Edwin Gyasi made his MLS debut on Saturday in their 1-0 defeat to Minnesota United FC at the Allianz Field.

The Ghana international was introduced in the 75th minute to replace Dominique Badji.

Gyasi, wearing the No.7 jersey, was thrown into the match when both teams were tied 0-0.

Minnesota scored the game winner in injury time through Mason Toye who connected home a rebound after Jesse Gonzalez parried Jan Gregus' shot from outside the box.

He could make his full debut on Wednesday, 17 July at Toyota Stadium against Spanish La Liga side Sevilla FC in a friendly.

FC Dallas face Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park in their next MLS match on Saturday, July 20.