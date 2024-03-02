February delight for Ayew Brothers: Andre and Jordan win Player of the Month awards

It's a double celebration for the Ayew family as brothers Andre and Jordan have been named Players of the Month at their respective clubs.

Andre plays for Le Havre in France, while Jordan represents Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Andre had a stellar performance in February, earning him the Player of the Month award at Le Havre.

Days later, Jordan followed suit, receiving over 54% of the votes to win his second cinch Player of the Month trophy this season. He previously won the award in August.

While Andre scored a goal in February, Jordan had a more impressive record, scoring twice and providing an assist.

Their performances demonstrate their continued competitiveness and importance to their teams.

Their father, Abedi Pele, a legendary footballer himself, must be filled with pride seeing his sons achieve such success.

However, the Ayew brothers have faced criticism, even from their fellow countrymen, following Ghana's unsuccessful campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the negative comments, Andre and Jordan remain focused on their careers, continuing to excel and bring joy to their fans.

Their recent awards serve as proof of their dedication and talent.