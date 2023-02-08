Finish club Ilves announce signing of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Umar

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Umar has joined Finish outfit Ilves.

The 20-year-old forward signed a one-year deal with the option of extending for a further year.

Having trialed at the club last summer, Umar returned in January to secure a deal after impressing the technical handlers of the club.

"Umar is a physically strong player who has the potential to develop into an excellent player. He has performed well in training and as long as he gets used to a new country, culture and a different way of playing football, we believe that he will be a lot of fun for us. Adaptation will certainly take some time, but he has had a very positive attitude in traffic and he is clearly willing to learn and develop," said Sports Director of Lives, Toni Hevonkorpi.



"With Umari's contract, the building of the team is progressing as planned. At the moment, we are still looking for one striker and one attacker from outside our own organization. Once those players have been found, we will examine the need for possible other reinforcement needs," he added.