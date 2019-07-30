German side Frankfurt give up on Kevin-Prince Boateng as Fiorentina close in

German top-flight side Eintracht Frankfurt have been forced to give in their chase for Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Bundesliga side were leading the race to sign the talented player with the German side keen to unite with their former player who played for the club two seasons ago.

They were in talks with the 32-year-old but a new twist hit the talks with Serie A Forentina entering the race for the player.

His Sassuolo have encouraged his decision to stay in Italy because of the favourable financial offer.

Boateng is also keen on the move because he is desperate to reunite with his wife Melissa Satta after they fell out last year leading to a separation.

This means the former Ghanaian international midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng (32) is getting closer and closer to leave Sassuolo, again, and join Fiorentina.

Viola management are also keen on three teammates of his, Pol Lirola, Alfred Duncan, and Domenico Berardi.