Fit-again Nana Ampomah set to make Fortuna Düsseldorf bow against Borussia Monchengladbach

Fortuna Dusseldorf most expensive player Nana Ampomah is finally set to make his Bundesliga debut for the club.

Ampomah was signed for €3 million from Belgian side Waasland Beveren, the highest fee the club have ever paid to sign a player in history.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian suffered a muscle tear weeks ago in a DFB Pokal encounter against lower tier side Villingen keep him out of action.

Ampomah has resumed full training and could be making his maiden appearance in the German top division this weekend.

"I am fine now," he happily said.

"Diseases or injuries do not pull me down. They even make me stronger mentally. I wil leave that behind for now and look ahead to the future."

Düsseldorf will play as guests to Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.