Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei interviewed for Black Stars job

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei has formally being interviewed for the Ghana coaching job as the FA's search gathered momentum with other candidates lining up to be considered for the top job.

The 52-year, who left his role at Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars back in December 2023, is angling to replace former gaffer Chris Hughton.

The former New Edubiase coach regards the Black Stars coaching role as his 'ultimate job' in football, having coached at several levels in the powerful West African nation.

The search for Chris Hughton's replacement has been intense with over 500 applications received by the Ghana Football Association.

Osei is convinced he's done enough to merit the top job amid widespread scrutiny following the Black Stars calamitous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in neighbouring Cote D'voire.

The Ghana FA has fixed a timescale to determine Hughton's successor with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers looming in the summer.

The five-member committee tasked with finding a suitable and competent coaches for consideration, intend to follow a proper process of elimination as they work throughout their shortlist of coaches.

Osei, who holds a CAF licence A and UEFA licence B badges, remains defiant about his chances of landing the most sought-after job.

"First of all I want to acknowledge the playing body, Ghana football association for shortlisting me, granting an interview to put across the reasons for my application," Osei said

"I have been a player in both local and the international terrines, with my experience as a professional coach, both in Europe and in Ghana, I believe I have what it takes to bring together a “ready to play” team, young men who are committed to raising the flag of Ghana up high.

"I want the national head coach position, together with my team we already have the various strategies in place to bring back the love, fill stadiums and produce results if given the chance.

"It will be a privilege to contribute together with the team, in putting Ghana back in the top 10 of the Caf national team rankings.

"I want to bring harmony in the dressing room, that’s the first vital means of achieving unity on the field of play."

The Ghanaian gaffer wants to merge and implement effective strategies which include nurturing local talent and fostering teamwork to restore the country back to the apex of African football.

The ambitious coach aims to reignite passion, attract enthusiastic fans to stadiums, and achieve positive results for the country.

He has vast coaching experience having worked as Black Meteors assistant manager as well as steering Bibiani Gold Stars last season.

He has also has stints with New Edubiase United FC, Star Madrid FC and Liberty Professionals FC.

Along with Michael Osei, the Ghana FA has also interviewed former coach Otto Addo, who is believed to be the front-runner for the job.

By Christian Kobby Quarshie