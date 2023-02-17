Former England defender Joleon Lescott backs Kamaldeen Sulemana to succeed at Southampton

Former England and Manchester City defender, Joleon Lescott believes Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will succeed at Southampton.

According to the two-time English Premier League winner, the winger's move to Southampton comes with huge expectation with the Saints battling relegation.

However, Lescott believes the former Stade Rennais player made the right choice because of the way Southampton in run.

“It is tough [playing for a club battling relegation]. There’ll be an expectation, but I’m sure the expectation the club and everyone else puts on him won’t be the same as he puts on himself. I’m sure he expects and hopes to do well, so hopefully that’s the case for him,” Lescott told Joy Sports.

“It’s not a short term project. They haven’t signed him just for the last six months of the season. The model that Southampton are using is similar to that of Dortmund, in regards to trying to recruit younger players to try develop them so I’m sure that’s the case with him and sure he just wants to play.

“The opportunity to play in the Premier League – regardless of who it’s for, is a big opportunity for everyone so hopefully he does well and shines a great light on Ghanaian football.”