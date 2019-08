Former Hearts of Oak defender Kweku Andoh has joined Ethiopian top-flight outfit Wolkite City FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The right-back completed his move to the Ethiopian Premier League newcomers on Wednesday signing one year deal.

Andoh is joining from Mekelle 70 Enderta where he played a significant role to help them win the Ethiopian championship last campaign.

Wolkite City FC aim at retaining their premiership status at the end of the 2019/2020 Ethiopian Premier League season.