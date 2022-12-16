Former South Korea coach Paulo Bento shortlisted for Ghana job

Former South Korean coach Paulo Bento has been shortlisted for the Ghana job, which became available earlier this month when Otto Addo resigned.

According to Asempa FM, the Portuguese tactician is one of six candidates in line for the top job, along with German Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel, Dragan Stojkovic, Tom Saintfiet, and Chris Hughton and George Boateng, both of whom are part of Otto Addo's backroom staff for the 2022 World Cup.

Bento is available to take up the Black Stars job after announcing his resignation from South Korea following their round of 16 exit in Qatar, after being thrashed by Brazil.

South Korea played in Ghana's World Cup group and advanced to the knockout stage alongside Portugal, where they were defeated 4-1 by Brazil in the one-sided clash.

It was South Korea's first advancement from the group stage since 2010.

Otto Addo resigned after Ghana failed to advance to the knockout stage, and the Ghana Football Association have begun the search for his replacement.

According to the report, Bento is open to new experiences. The 53-year-old has coached in Europe and worked in Asia, but has yet to move to Africa, which he would love to do and sees Ghana as the ideal platform to do so.