GBC’s Lawrencia Adjei up for top WISA Achievers Award

Enterprising television and radio host Lawrencia Nyamekye Adjei (Akosua Adjei) has been announced as a recipient of the prestigious Women in Sports (WISA) Achievers Award.

Akosua’s honour was announced at the grand launch of the 2019 Ghandour WISA/ Omy TV Awards which has this as its fifth edition. The host and producer of ‘The Hub’ on GTV Sports+ and Sports World on GBC’s Uniiq FM, expressed her elation at the recognition as she believes her years of adding her quota to the development of sports in the country is finally paying off.

“It’s difficult to express how I really feel about this award because it’s a priceless appreciation of the time and energy I’ve expended on the development of sports, especially those that involve women, in the country. I’m grateful to Madam Gloria Commodore, founder of WISA, and her team for bestowing this honour on me.” Akosua said.

The University of Cape Coast graduate, having been in the sports broadcasting industry for only a while now, has made some remarkable strides in her field of endeavor.

Akosua Adjei was part of the Association of International Sports Press (AIPS) Young Reporters Program in Uruguay in November 2018 where she represented Ghana during the U-17 Women’s World Cup. She was also featured in FIFA TV’s Voices of the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

“The experience I garnered from covering the 2018 FIFA Women’s World Cup has left an indelible imprint on me since I got the rare opportunity to work closely with the FIFA Media team and to be under the tutelage of some of the best global journalists who work with AIPS Media. These associations added to my broadcasting, writing and social media skills.” She added.

Akosua, the gutsy broadcaster, also writes for gbcghanaonline and AIPSmedia.com.

The event is slated for Saturday, September 30, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium multi-purpose court.