German-based Christopher Antwi-Adjei earns debut Ghana call-up ahead of AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé

SC Paderborn wideman Christopher Antwi-Adjei has earned a surprised call-up into the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The winger has been impressive since joining the newly-promoted Bundesliga side.

The Ghanaian gaffer has opted to give chance to several up and coming youngsters to form a formidable squad for the continent's flagship football tournament.

Antwi-Adjei is expected to fight for a place in the team after being rewarded for his sterling displays for the German side.

Ghana will be facing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday 14 November 2019 before playing Sao Tomé four days later.