German side FC Nürnberg want to sign Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler from Holstein Kiel in January

German side FC Nürnberg are keen to sign Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler in the winter.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Bundesliga II side Holstein Kiel, is being courted by the side.

Kicker is reporting Nürnberg have earmarked the German-born Ghanaian as one of their top target in the winter transfer window.

Sporting director Andreas Bornemann has remained coy on the reported interest in the midfielder but sources implies that the club is willing to refill staff in the winter break.

"We have left a certain margin in the budget, in the winter, we will still do something."