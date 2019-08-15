GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Get well messages pour in for Ghanaian midfielder Agyemang-Badu

Published on: 15 August 2019
Get well messages pour in for Ghanaian midfielder Agyemang-Badu
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Ghanaians have taken to social media to wish Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu a speedy recovery after the midfielder was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism – a blood clot in the lungs.

His club, Hellas Verona announced that Agyemang-Badu has been kept in hospital for treatment and further tests.

Badu is likely to be ruled out of the start of the new Serie A season which gets underway August 24.

 

Badu joined Verona last month on loan with an option to buy from Udinese.

He spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Bursaspor.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments