Get well messages pour in for Ghanaian midfielder Agyemang-Badu

Ghanaians have taken to social media to wish Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu a speedy recovery after the midfielder was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism – a blood clot in the lungs.
His club, Hellas Verona announced that Agyemang-Badu has been kept in hospital for treatment and further tests.
Badu is likely to be ruled out of the start of the new Serie A season which gets underway August 24.
Badu joined Verona last month on loan with an option to buy from Udinese.
He spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Bursaspor.