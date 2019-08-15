Get well messages pour in for Ghanaian midfielder Agyemang-Badu

Ghanaians have taken to social media to wish Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu a speedy recovery after the midfielder was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism – a blood clot in the lungs.

His club, Hellas Verona announced that Agyemang-Badu has been kept in hospital for treatment and further tests.

Badu is likely to be ruled out of the start of the new Serie A season which gets underway August 24.

Saying a praying tonight for Emmanuel Agyemang Badu 🙏🏻🙏🏻 You sure will get better lad ....God is your strength 🙏🏻 — Agor)❤️❤️hemaa🇬🇭 (@Dorcas_Ose1) August 14, 2019

Badu joined Verona last month on loan with an option to buy from Udinese.

He spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Bursaspor.