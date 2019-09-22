GFA Elections: George Afriyie reveals he consulted Otumfuo and Dormahene before deciding to contest

Aspiring Ghana Football Association president George Afriyie has revealed consulting several bigwigs connected to football before putting himself up to contest the upcoming elections.

According to Afriyie, who is considered as the frontrunner for this elections, he had extensive discussions with Asante Kotoko Life Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Aduana Stars life patron Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu and other high profile names.

“For the past one year, I did what I call the consultation tour, that when Kwesi Nyantakyi’s tenure comes to an end I will like to put myself forward to take the mantle to lead Ghana Football,” he told reporters

“During that process, I visited a lot of high-profile personalities in the field of football. Most of these people are all connected, owners or life patrons of our distinguished football clubs.” he continued

“Notable among them are Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Nana Dormahene Agyemang Badu. I also paid a visit to Akwamuhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III and other top football personalities”

The former GFA vice faces stiff competition from six other candidates - Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Osei Palmer, Nana Yaw Ampomah, Fred Pappoe, Amanda Clinton, George Ankamah Mensah - in his bid to be Kwesi Nyantakyi's successor.