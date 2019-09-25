GFA Elections: Nyaho Tamakloe threatens to take legal action against indicted aspirants

Former Ghana FA president, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe says any aspirant indicted in the Dzamefe Commission of Enquiry should not be made to contest the Ghana Football Association presidency.

The Hearts of Oak Board Member says he will head to court to seek redress if the newly-constructed vetting committee approves that aspirant.

All the aspirants are billed to go for an integrity test before a five-member committee set up to supervise and conduct the task.

According to Nyaho Tamakloe the integrity test must be executed to the highest standards to ensure the right candidates are contesting for the elections.

"Looking at what we went through, the disgrace that it has brought this nation, anybody who has spots on him shouldn't appear at all as far as this election is concerned, he told Angel FM

"I don't know them but what I have read and heard about them and what the Dzamefe Commission said, they should advise themselves especially those who have been mentioned in the commission's report.

“One or two of them have been mentioned in the Dzamefereport. What they did that is clear but others have been mentioned in certain ways which are equally very serious or more. Things involving bribery, changing of names, these are very serious and all these things, Dr Amoah will have to look at it otherwise we shall be back to square one”.

"But if the need be, if they're cleared to contest, some of us will have to consult our lawyers and take the necessary action. All I'm saying, I'll consult my lawyers and ask if someone charged by a nation commission can occupy such a position. We will take it up"

The Normalisation Committee will between September 26-October 1 vet the nominations of all the aspirants — Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton, Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, George Ankamah Mensah, Wilfred Kweku Osei (Palme).

The Elections Committee is expected to scrutinize and verify some documents submitted by the nominees.

The Ghana Football Association Presidential elections is scheduled for October 25, 2019