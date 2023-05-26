GFA General Secretary acknowledges efforts to curb player exodus from Ghana

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has revealed that the association is actively working to address the issue of mass player exodus from the country.

This exodus often sees the best players leaving the Ghana Premier League to seek better opportunities overseas, significantly impacting the competitiveness of Ghanaian teams in African competitions.

Addo emphasised the need to invest in the game as a crucial step towards mitigating this problem and improving the treatment of players upon their return to local football.

In an interview with Asempa FM, he stated, "Player exodus from Ghana is something we are looking at and want to find a solution for. The production belt must produce more players than the number leaving Ghana for abroad. Investment in the game will also encourage players to stay in Ghana."

"Investment in the game will also encourage players to stay in Ghana. The way we welcome players back when they have played abroad for two years and they are returning, people are pressuring them and saying they are finished."