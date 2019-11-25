GFA, Premier League clubs adopts penalty shootouts after drawn games in league matches

Ghana Football Association Executive Council in collaboration with the Premier League clubs have adopted the playing of penalty kicks in league matches that will end in a draw.

The recent penalty woes facing the various national teams and clubs in the tournaments has led to the Ghana Football Association embarking on this project to find solutions to the problem that has caused the country and clubs titles and qualification.

In a meeting held today between the Executive Council and the premier league clubs, every match that ends in a draw will be preceded with a penalty shootout and the winner gets two points instead of the one point, while the loser gets one point.

According to sources this will only be applied in the Premier League but it is uncertain whether it will start in the upcoming season which begins on December 28.

Ghana has suffered defeats in four major tournaments through penalty shoot-outs in 2019.

The Black Stars exited the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations through penalties after losing to Tunisia in the Round of 16.

The Black Stars B also failed to retain the WAFU Cup after losing on penalties to Senegal in the final.

In the just ended U-23 AFCON, the Black Meteors failed on two occasions to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games after losing on penalties.