GFA Tech Chief thanks Ghanaians for support after being snubbed from Afcon duty

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Oti Akenteng has thanked Ghanaians for the support and concerns raised on his omission from the technical team of the FA at the AFCON.

Oti Akenteng as head of the FA technical committee is supposed to be in Egypt to supervise the technical team of the Black Stars but that hasn’t been the case.

Oti Akenteng has turned to a pundit on State Broadcaster Ghana Television during match days.

This has raised a lot of concerns in the media why the Technical Director has been left at home.

“I am happy Ghanaians are fighting for my course,asking why am not in Egypt. Am very grateful ,this means Ghanaians appreciate what i do, he told Oyerepa FM.

“Am not worried because am also contributing my quota even in Ghana”, he added.

Oti Akenteng also revealed that he has gotten in touch with Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah as they deliberate on the game against Cameroon on Sunday.

"I have been speaking to coach Kwasi Appiah and his technical team. I spoke to Kwasi Appiah for about 40 to 45minutes,Didi Dramani scouted Cameroon so we have gotten in touch"

I am very much okay ,it's alright ,such are part of the work.