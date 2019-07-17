GHALCA boss Cudjoe Fianoo under siege over 'secret' meeting with NC boss

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Cudjoe Fianoo is under siege after reportedly holding 'secret' meetings with Normalisation Committee boss Dr Kofi Amoah in an alleged attempt to destabilize local football.

Local clubs are froth at the mouth with the GHALCA chairman after being accused of working against the interest of clubs.

The former Ashantigold chief executive has come under line of fire with constant attacks after being perceived of undermining the action of local clubs.

He has been accused of being "in bed" with the interim body of the Ghana Football Association, who are working clandestinely to overstay their mandate.

The Normalisation Committee was forced to withdraw a proposed meeting with clubs to discuss the start of the 2019/20 season

But it's the GHALCA chief who is under siege amid widespread accusation against his tenure.

Mr Fianoo and other GHALCA Executives sponsored by the state to watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, are being accused of holding 'secret meetings' with the interim body in the North African country.

While the agenda for the meeting remains unknown, reports have claimed it was hatched to throw spokes to the action of clubs - who are demanding for immediate congress.

While the GHALCA boss has remained coy on the growing accusations, veteran football administrator Kofi Manu has launched scathing attack on his administration.

"GHALCA is not working in the interest of clubs. They have done nothing positive to show that they are interested in the plight of local clubs," he fumed on Asempa FM

"How does the GFA address a letter to a third-party like GHALCA in calling for a meeting.

"He (Cudjoe Fianoo) held a meeting with Dr Kofi Amoah in Egypt. He and his cohort. For what?

"He should come out to deny it. Very soon, we will activate the processes to impeach him.

"For three years GHALCA has not rendered an account to members. I am happy clubs are awake and taking their destiny into their own hands."

Local clubs and the Normalisation Committee are at a loggerhead on the direction of football in the West African nation.