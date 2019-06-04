Ghana ace Andre Ayew on the radar of promoted Premier League side Aston Villa

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has emerged on the radar of newly promoted English Premier League side Aston Villa, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The Swansea City midfielder is set to leave the Welsh side after ending his loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbache.

Information reaching GHANASoccernet.com reveals Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is seeking to improve his squad with experienced players like Andre Ayew.

Ayew has already played for Swansea City and West Ham in the EPL before leaving to Turkey last season following the relegation of Swansea City.

The Swans failed to make a return to the top flight and the club is looking to part ways with the 29-year old due to his high wages.

Ayew, senior brother of Swansea forward Jordan is currently on national duty with the Black Stars of Ghana, who are preparing for the Nations Cup in Egypt later this month.

The former Marseille attacker was named captain of the Ghana national team by coach Kwesi Appiah ahead of the continental championship.

Meanwhile, Ayew is expected to make a decision over his future at the end of the tournament.