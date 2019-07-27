Ghana avoids CAF ban and fine as decision to pull out of 2019 African Games is reversed

The Sports Ministry has reversed its decision to exclude football from next month's African Games (AG) in Rabat to avoid a CAF ban and fine, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

This means the national U20 team the Black Satellites will be representing the country at the tournament.

The Technical Sub-Committee of the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) of the Ministry of Youth and Sports dropped football after a value for money audit.

It claimed Ghana were not guaranteed a medal in the football competition and had to yank it alongside nine other sport disciplines.

But the Ghana Football Association intervened and explained why that decision could affect our football at the international level.

''The GFA General Secretary Alex Asante when to meet the IGCC and explained the ramifications of that late withdrawal since it will disrupt the tournament with the draw already done,'' a source told GHANASoccernet.com

''First of all, the country would be fined by CAF and banned from playing in the next CAF U20 Cup of Nations tournament.

''However, the contingent for the tournament will be reduced.''

The Black Satellites are in Group B alongside reigning Africa U20 Cup of Nations Champions Mali, as well as Senegal and Burundi.

The men's football tournament at the African Games will be played from 16-30 August in Rabat and Kenitra.