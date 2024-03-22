Ghana captain Andre Ayew and Mohammed Salisu rested for friendly against Nigeria

Ghana's starting lineup for the upcoming match against Nigeria has been revealed, with notable absences of captain Andre Ayew and defender Mohammed Salisu from the squad.

Both players will not feature in the friendly encounter at the Stade de Marrakech.

Despite being consistent in training since the team began camping on Monday, coach Otto Addo has opted to give Andre Ayew a rest for this match.

Meanwhile, Salisu, who arrived late, may be withheld from this game to avoid risking his fitness, with a potential appearance planned for Tuesday's match against Uganda.

In their absence, Addo has handed a debut to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Forson Amankwah, while Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew takes on the captain's armband, leading the team.

The starting lineup sees Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal, with a surprise appearance of Serbia-based midfielder Edmund Addo as a centre-back, alongside Jerome Opoku. Alidu Seidu and Patrick Kpozo take up the full-back duties on the right and left sides respectively.

Joining Amankwah in midfield are Abdul Salis Samed, Baba Iddrisu, and Ernest Nuamah, with Jordan Ayew supporting Antoine Semenyo, who has netted seven Premier League goals this season, in attack.

On the bench, Otto Addo has a wealth of talents including Denis Odoi, Kasim Adams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Tariq Lamptey, Francis Abu, Ebenezer Annan, Abdulai Nurudeen, Ibrahim Osman, and Frederick Asare. Many of them are expected to get minutes in this friendly encounter, as it serves as an opportunity to test the team's strength for upcoming competitive games.

Ghana aims to kickstart Otto Addo's second stint in charge with a victory in this friendly match at the Stade de Marrakech.