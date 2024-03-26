Ghana captain Andre Ayew could return against Uganda today

Le Havre forward, Andre Ayew, is expected to return to the Black Stars line-up for the international friendly against Uganda on Tuesday.

The veteran attacker missed the game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday as the Black Stars lost 2-1 to their arch-rivals.

The 34-year-old has been in fine form since his return to France following Ghana's early Africa Cup of Nations exit. Ayew netted twice in the month of February to win the Player of the Month at Le Havre.

Just before he joined his Black Stars teammates in Morocco, the ex-Swansea City forward scored in Le Havre's game against Clermont Foot.

Ayew has shown tremendous commitment to the Black Stars, as he always reports to camp for international duty.

His leadership is required as the Black Stars eye a return to the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Ghana will face Mali and the Central African Republic in June.