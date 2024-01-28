Ghana captain Andre Ayew overcomes critics with spectacular brace in French Ligue 1

Ghana captain Andre Ayew facing criticism following Ghana's disappointing campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has silenced his critics with a brace for his club, Le Havre, in the French Ligue 1.

After a lackluster showing with the Black Stars, where Ghana bowed out from the AFCON group stage, Ayew faced backlash from football enthusiasts who called for his retirement.

However, the 34-year-old proved that age is just a number as he made a significant impact upon his return to Le Havre.

In a dramatic Ligue 1 clash, Ayew came off the bench in the 70th minute to restore parity for Le Havre. Ayew who replaced Daler Kuzyaev in the 92nd showcased his goal-scoring prowess, rising above defenders to produce a remarkable header inside the right post, bringing the score to 3-3.

Although Lorient managed to score another goal, temporarily dashing Le Havre's hopes, Ayew was not finished. With great determination, he acrobatically launched himself into the air, executing a scissor kick of the highest quality inside the box, leaving the opposition goalkeeper, Yvon Mvogo, helpless.

Ayew's exceptional goal leveled the playing field once again, concluding the match in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Despite the intense competition, Le Havre maintained their 11th position on the Ligue 1 table. Ayew's remarkable comeback not only showcased his resilience and skill but also served as a strong response to those who doubted his abilities.

The performance underlines Ayew's enduring impact on the field, proving that he remains a force to be reckoned with in top-tier football.