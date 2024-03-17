Ghana captain Andre Ayew reaches half-century goals in French Ligue 1

Ghana's captain, Andre Ayew, marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career in the French Ligue 1, notching his 50th goal during Le Havre's clash against Clermont Foot.

Despite Ayew's 45th-minute equalizer, Le Havre succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Clermont Foot at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday.

Ayew's return to the French championship for his third stint has been notable, with consistent appearances in Luka Elsner's starting lineup for Le Havre.

In 12 league appearances this season, Ayew has found the net thrice, showcasing his enduring prowess on the field.

The 34-year-old's milestone goal adds another feather to his cap, solidifying his legacy in French football.

Having previously represented Olympique Marseille and Lorient, Ayew's tenure at Le Havre underscores his enduring impact in the league.

His achievement of 50 goals in the French top-flight reflects his enduring talent and dedication to the sport.

Ayew's remarkable form has earned him a call-up to Ghana's national team for their upcoming friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

With coach Otto Addo entrusting him with a pivotal role in the squad, Ayew continues to be a pivotal figure in both club and international football, showcasing his enduring influence on the pitch.