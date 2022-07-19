Ghana captain Andre Ayew scores again as Al Sadd thump Wiener Victoria in pre-season friendly

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was on target for Qatari giants Al Sadd as they thrashed Wiener Victoria in a pre-season friendly in Austria.

The Qatari Stars League champions are in Austria preparing for the start of the new season.

Ayew, who scored in the 3-3 draw against Haladas on Saturday, was in the scoresheet as Al Sadd recorded a 7-0 victory against Wiener Victoria.

Rodrigo Tabata netted a hat-trick to add to the brace from Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah and strikes from Andre Ayew and Ahmed Al Zaim.

Andre Ayew and his teammates will return to Qatar to continue preparations before the start of the season.

The Ghana captain joined the Wolves in 2021, helping them win the Qatari league and the Emir Cup.

He was also the club's top scorer in the league last season.