Ghana coach Chris Hughton's decision to start Andre Ayew against Comoros receives support

Former Black Princesses coach Robert Sackey has publicly supported Chris Hughton's decision to include Andre Ayew in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros and Madagascar.

However, Sackey stated that he wouldn't have started Ayew in the game against Comoros, instead opting to bring him on in the second half to utilise his experience and leadership.

Sackey's comments come after Hughton faced criticism from some fans on social media for naming Ayew in his starting lineup, considering that the player hasn't featured in a competitive game since leaving Nottingham Forest last season.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Sackey acknowledged that Ayew's lack of game time was a factor, but believed that his inclusion in the squad was necessary due to his leadership qualities and experience.

"Everyone knows that it is now he has signed for a team. He has not been playing for a while. Even if Andre Ayew was going to play, he should come on in the second half," Sackey explained.

While Sackey wouldn't have started Ayew, he recognizes that Hughton's decision to do so was a risky move. "Chris Hughton has put himself on the line by starting Andre Ayew," he said.

Ghana lost 1-0 in Moroni, leaving them with three points after two games in the World Cup qualifiers.