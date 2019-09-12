Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hails Tanko and Black Meteors players 

Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah has congratulated his counterpart who also doubles as his assistant Ibrahim Tanko and members of the Black Meteors technical team after they booked a ticket to the AFCON U-23 tournament to be staged in Egypt in November.

The Black Meteors defeated Algeria 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for the tournament.

Yaw Yeboah scored the only goal of the game in the second leg in Setif secure that important win

According to the Black Stars coach, the win was not a surprise to him as he was optimistic that, the Meteors were on a mission to conquer the Algerians in the second leg

“I knew very well with their quality squad in-depth they would qualify, he told Light FM.

“ I want to extremely congratulate Coach Ibrahim Tanko, Michael Osei and all the technical handlers for helping us seal this qualification".

The Black Meteors received a heroes welcome on Thursday when they arrived in the country as they were met by fans at the airport