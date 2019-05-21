Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah under fire for 'disrespecting' and causing Asamoah Gyan retirement

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has come under fire on social media for 'disrespecting' and causing the premature retirement of legend Asamoah Gyan from the Black Stars.

The country's all-time leading goal-scorer Gyan made an unexpected international retirement on Monday after Appiah revealed his decision to strip him of the captaincy.

The 33-year-old called time on his international career just one month before the start of the African Nations Cup in Egypt.

His sudden retirement came shortly after coach Kwesi Appiah removed Gyan as the national team’s captain.

Striker Gyan has recently gained top form at Turkish club Kayserispor scoring three goals in two matches in the past one week after persistent injury problems since September 2017.

With his recent resurgence he was expected to play a key role in Egypt but coach Appiah's decision to strip him of the captaincy of the Black Stars led to the decision to quit.

“Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the national team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament,” Gyan said in a statement.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently,” he said.

The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to blast Kwesi Appiah accusing him of forcing out Gyan despite his contributions to the national team.

Below are some of the comments accusing coach Appiah of disrespecting Gyan

