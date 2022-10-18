Ghana coach Otto Addo worried about only Portugal in Group H ahead of World Cup

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has stated that Portugal are the toughest opponent in Ghana's group ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Ghana international is confident the Black Stars can progress to the next stage despite heading to the tournament as the lowly ranked nation.

Ghana will open their campaign with a clash against former European champions Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in subsequent games.

“Our group is certainly not easy, that's for sure. But I think that apart from maybe Portugal, against whom it will be extremely difficult, the teams are balanced,” said Addo to Ruhr24.

Addo will lead the Black Stars to the World Cup with a record of only two wins in six matches since taking over in April.

The Black Stars lost in a friendly against Brazil last month before beating Nicaragua in Spain.

The ex-Dortmund player is expected to name his squad for the Mundial next month before the tournament begins on November 20, 2022.