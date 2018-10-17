Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu aims to emulate Sammy Kuffour in Germany

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu has reiterated his desire to emulate the achievements of Bayern Munich legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour in Germany.

Nuhu joined Die Kraichgauer on a five-year deal in the summer after helping Young Boys clinch the Swiss Super League last term.

But the 23-year-old did not have a dream start to life in the German Bundesliga after suffering an injury in only his second competitive game in their 3-1 win over SC Freiburg.

"Expectations are very high because I want to be like Osei Kuffour in Germany. People here still remember him. He is one of the greatest players in the Bundesliga," Nuhu told Happy FM.

"Even my players always ask me about how I see him and they also ask me if I will be like to be more than him, but I always tell them he is my mentor and role model, the person I take advise from, and I will like to be like him in Germany."

He joined Bayern Munich in 1993 and went on to win six Bundesliga titles, four DFB Pokal, two German Super Cup titles, one Champions League crown as well as one Intercontinental Cup title.