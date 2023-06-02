Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey ready to help Black Stars achieve goals

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey says he enjoyed his time with the Black Stars and is looking forward to attaining goals with the national team.

The former Chelsea player switched allegiance from England to represent Ghana in July 2022 despite featuring previously for the youth teams of the former.

According to him, he had no trouble settling in with the other players because everyone is pleasant and open while the staff played a role as well.

Following a long-term injury, the right-back has yet to play under new head coach Chris Hughton, but he is eager to work with the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager again.

“The boys have been fantastic. The coaching staff, everyone involved has been welcoming to me and I am really enjoying my time,” he told Joy FM.

“We have a really good squad and we are looking forward to working hard and listening to what the coach has to say, improving and achieving our goals.”

Tariq made his Black Stars debut in September last year, before the start of the 2022 World Cup, in a friendly against Brazil.