Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku congratulates Asante Kotoko on league success

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has congratulated Asante Kotoko on winning the Ghana Premier League this season.

The Porcupine Warriors won their 24th league title this season, dethroning sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the process.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you and the Indomitable Asante Kotoko Sporting Club for this outstanding feat as you claim the season's title as victors of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League,” Okraku stated in a letter to Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.

"This title is deservedly won by the team and behind this success, you should be proud of your handwork, dedication and unbridled passion. These are all undoubtedly attributes associated with Champions and everyone of you should be proud of this achievement.

"To the players, technical team and Management, I say AYEKOO!

"Finally, on behalf of the Ghana Football Association, I commend you on keeping our domestic League competitive and exciting.

"Congratulations to the Porcupine Warriors once again and God bless you," the letter read.