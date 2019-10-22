Ghana FA Elections: Kurt Okraku plans on enrolling footballers on the NHIS

GFA Presidential aspirant Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has outline his carefully worked out plans to enroll Ghanaian footballers on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The Executive Chairman of Premier League side, Dreams FC, revealed that players from the domestic men and women's league will be registered with the NHIS to allow easy access to health care.

In his brief introduction at the Ghana FA Presidential debate, Kurt Okraku indicated a medical fund will be set up as part of his Player welfare and health plans.

"A Medical Fund would be set up up to take care of serious injuries like ligament, bone injuries," he said.

"Also, 30 players of clubs from Premier, DOL and Women’s League would also be enrolled on NHIS for easy and accessible healthcare.

"This eases the burden on clubs and ensures that a certain level of guarantee is provided for the career of our players. Beyond this a percentage from the World Cup Benefit Fund would go to the PFAG in making them more effective to tackle issues with player welfare."

Okraku tipped as favourite to win the contest comes up against Lawyers George Ankoma and Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and former GFA Veeps Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie.