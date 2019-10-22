Ghana FA Elections:  Nana Yaw Amponsah promises to pay 50% of referees allowances before games

Ghana FA presidential aspirant Nana Yaw Amponsah will pay at least half of the allowances of referees before Premier League games if he gets elected into office.

The Phar Rangers president wants to take pragmatic steps to reform officiating in the West African nation.

The young and dynamic football capo says referring will be at the center of his administration when elected into power.

And he has revealed he will pay 50% of their allowances before games to reduce club influence.

"Referees will take 50% of their allowance before they go to officiate games," he said at the presidential debate on Monday night where he dazzled. "I am going to enroll our leagues on international platforms so our players can be monitored globally."

Over 70 referees were caught in the cross-fire after they were influenced by agent of Anas Aremeyaw Anas to compromise matches during the exposé by the controversial journalist last year.