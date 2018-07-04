Ghana football embroiled in ‘a caricature of Latin soap opera’ - Patrick Akoto

Communications chief of Medeama SC Patrick Akoto has labeled Ghana’s football standstill as a ‘caricature of a Latin soap opera’.

He says the current quagmire the country finds itself in addressing the perceived high scale of corruption in the game is unwarranted.

Ghana football has reached a dead end after an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed wide spread corruption in the game.

The scenario has led to a temporary halt of football activities in the West African Nation as clubs begin to feel the brunt of action of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

World governing body, FIFA has appointed businessman Dr Kofi Amoah and Ghana FA technical director Francis Oti Akenteng to liaise with CAF and FIFA to facilitate the participation of Ghanaian teams in international competitions.

Local clubs have been forced to resume training despite the uncertainty regarding the future of the game in the game.

And Medeama spokesperson Patrick Akoto feels the handling of the situation begs for answers.

‘What is happening now is a caricature of a Latin soap opera,’ he told Asempa FM

‘There is no end in sight to the current troubles and that’s extremely worrying.

‘Sometimes when we pander to emotions without finding a middle ground, this is what will lead you to!

‘Whatever reforms or reformations we talk about will and cannot happen in a vacuum. Government will still need to partner or liaise football persons to restore normalcy.

‘It’s extremely laughable when you hear people advocate for a longer ban of football activities in Ghana. Let’s be patient, when the dust settle and the World Cup is concluded, the real pressure will begin to mount.

‘You May win the fight but you will not win the war because that is going to be a long haul.’

It’s unclear when normalcy will return to local football as teams continue to grapple with the current scenario.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter