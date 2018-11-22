Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng returns to Levante training ahead of Huesca clash

Levante UD striker Emmanuel Boateng has returned to group training ahead of Huesca clash on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has returned to the team after helping Ghana to beat Ethiopia 2-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Adis Ababa over the weekend.

The youngster won a penalty for the Black Stars as they revived their campaign.

The Ghana international trained has returned to group training ahead of the trip to Estadio El Alcoraz.

Boateng is yet score in 9 matches for Levante UD since the start of the season.